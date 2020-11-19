Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 612 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $60.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

