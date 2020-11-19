Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

