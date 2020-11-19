Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 400 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,103,397.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $166,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 890,845 shares of company stock valued at $36,486,948. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARES opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

