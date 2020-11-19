Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after buying an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after buying an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

