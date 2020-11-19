Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 287 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

