Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 234 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,858 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

