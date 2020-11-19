Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 11,332 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $430.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $439.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.52 and its 200-day moving average is $331.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

