Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 42,948 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,203 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,512,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 749,068 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

