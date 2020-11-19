Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in DaVita by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 205,738 shares of company stock worth $18,136,415 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.