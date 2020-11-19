Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,657,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,316,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

