Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,966 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $186.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $194.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

