Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $102,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 32.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HIX opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

