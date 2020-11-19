Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 406.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 234.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after buying an additional 720,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 584,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

