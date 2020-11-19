Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 482.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 951,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

