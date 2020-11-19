Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $315,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $4,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in STERIS by 353.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in STERIS by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in STERIS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

