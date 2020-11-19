Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $226,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

VAC stock opened at $125.48 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

