Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01).

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

