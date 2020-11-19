Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

