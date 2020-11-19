Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at $27,008,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $193.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

