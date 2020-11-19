Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $276,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

