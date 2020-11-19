Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $268,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 48.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $723.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $699.87 and a 200 day moving average of $639.06.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. CSFB lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

