Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

TER opened at $104.82 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

