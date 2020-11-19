Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $300.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.78 and a 200-day moving average of $262.47. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $316.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total transaction of $2,269,406.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,895.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $5,905,082. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

