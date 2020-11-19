Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 219,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 700.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 175,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

SILV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

