Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 723.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $46,167,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,867,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,398,000 after purchasing an additional 526,210 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

