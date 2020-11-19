Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,080,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 623,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 249,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

CLNC stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $952.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at $396,656.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

