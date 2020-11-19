Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,722.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter.

SPEU opened at $35.78 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

