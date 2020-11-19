Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 19,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 727,929 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 176.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 596,250 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $24,266,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after purchasing an additional 354,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

