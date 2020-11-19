Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16,041.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,144.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,056.84 and a 200 day moving average of $909.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

