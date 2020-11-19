Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.