Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 48,148 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of SPXS opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

