Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 121 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.58.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $234.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

