Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

