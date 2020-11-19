Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $196.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

