Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 2,334 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

