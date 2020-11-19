Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,979 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Exelon by 68.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 199.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

EXC stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

