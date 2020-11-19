Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $168.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

