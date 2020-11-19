Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.01 and a 200 day moving average of $245.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

