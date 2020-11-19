Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 67.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Insulet by 167.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Insulet by 31.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $270,000.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.82.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $259.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.24. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $268.33. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

