Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.49

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 14632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,448,000. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

