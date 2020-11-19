Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells 19,762 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $359,668.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at $678,168.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. Analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBF shares. ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 564.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

