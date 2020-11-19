Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $525,050.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $134.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on USPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

