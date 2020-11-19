Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $525,050.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00.
U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $134.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
