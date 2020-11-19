Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

