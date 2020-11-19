Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $685,216.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SYNNEX stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.27.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

