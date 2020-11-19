Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Sells $1,903,325.72 in Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Keith Schmid sold 83,334 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $1,336,677.36.

On Thursday, October 1st, Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,166,662.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00.

Shares of PLUG opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $25.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

