Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $40,869.56 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,362.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

