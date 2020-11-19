Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $10,236.82 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $10,236.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $67,703.95.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at $4,954,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

