Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Sells $8,082,562.18 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRTC opened at $218.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a 200-day moving average of $173.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $274.21.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.