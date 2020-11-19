Insider Selling: Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Senior Officer Sells C$442,643.65 in Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Senior Officer Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total transaction of C$442,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,969.90.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.83. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.05 and a 1-year high of C$45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,680.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GC. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

