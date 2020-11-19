Insider Selling: CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells C$15,965.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$15,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,810.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) alerts:

On Thursday, November 12th, Stuart James King sold 17,000 shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$2,465.00.

Shares of CVE:CWC opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.